Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deputies investigating late night shooting outside a Macon Club

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Deputies investigating late night shooting outside a Macon Club
The shooting happened at Billy's Clubhouse

With the money.

Deputies say... he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt ... a hoodie ... and army print pants.

Bibb county deputies are also investigating a late-night shooting outside a macon club.

It happened around 11:45 at billy's club house on forest hill road.

Deputies say there was a fight.

And someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

One man was injured and taken to medical center navicent health where he is listes in critical, but stable condition.

There's no information on a




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man found shot to death outside of an apartment building in Macon [Video]

Man found shot to death outside of an apartment building in Macon

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies are trying to figure out who shot a man to death Sunday night.

Credit: WMGTPublished
LA Deputies Shoot, Kill Man In Westmont, Just Blocks From LAPD-Involved Fatal Shooting [Video]

LA Deputies Shoot, Kill Man In Westmont, Just Blocks From LAPD-Involved Fatal Shooting

A man was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Westmont early Thursday morning, less than a mile from where another man was shot and killed by LAPD officers late Wednesday..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:16Published
LA Deputies Shoot Man In Westmont, Just Blocks From LAPD-Involved Shooting [Video]

LA Deputies Shoot Man In Westmont, Just Blocks From LAPD-Involved Shooting

A man was shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Westmont early Thursday morning, less than a mile from where another man was shot and killed by LAPD officers late Wednesday night.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published