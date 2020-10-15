Deputies investigating late night shooting outside a Macon Club
With the money.
Deputies say... he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt ... a hoodie ... and army print pants.
Bibb county deputies are also investigating a late-night shooting outside a macon club.
It happened around 11:45 at billy's club house on forest hill road.
Deputies say there was a fight.
And someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots.
One man was injured and taken to medical center navicent health where he is listes in critical, but stable condition.
There's no information on a