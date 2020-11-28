Bibb County Sheriff suspends alcohol sales at Thirsty Turtle

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 week ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis supended all alcohol sales at The Thirsty Turtle Friday night.

Our top story tonight at 11, a holiday celebration -- at the thristy turtle night club -- turned into a deadly scene outside... just after the club closed.

Bibb county deputies say ... they responded to cherry street ... around three this morning.

That's where they found six people shot and two others stabbed.

One of the victims -- 22-year-old jhacaya mann -- later died at the hospital.

Deputies say they believe someone drove down cherry street ... firing shots at people standing outside the thirsty turtle.

And they continued shooting at the intersection of third and cherry.

This has nearby shops worried about safety ... and their foot traffic... ahead of small business saturday.

It probably just put a damper in people's spirit because it's a sad situation.

Bibb county investigators say they don't have any suspect information at this time.

And they are asking people who witnessed the event... or who have any tips to come forward... ... or call crimestoppers at 1-877-68-crime new at 11: due to what happened this morning, bibb county sheriff david davis suspended alcohol sales at the thirsty turtle immediately.

The alcohol license can be revoked for up to 90 days.

Sheriff davis says his office will quote "conduct a review of the activities relating to the operations of the business."

To read the full statement from the sheriff, head to our website.

41nbc.com macon-bibb commissioners along with the mayor elect, lester miller, issued a comment on the incident.

They say in part quote: first and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of last night's mass shooting in downtown macon and their families.

As mayor and commissioners, both current and incoming, the public safety and well-being of