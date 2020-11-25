Global  
 

Turkey Trot 5K

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
An annual thanksgiving day 5 k allowed participants to get some exercise before their big meal, and help a great cause at the same time.

Members of "whitehorse fitness" and friends, took part in the "turkey trot 5k" this is the fourth year the mantachie based gym has held the 5 k/ owner anthony franks says it's a great way to promote physical fitness, and also take up donations for a charity.

There is no fee, but participants were encouraged to donate whatever they could.

This year's charity is well known throughout the area and the world.

"we're going to come out here, burn some carbs, and every year we try and do a donation somewhere, rather to local needy children, or like this year, we're more than happy, give all the donations to st jude, through team jorden" "team jorden" is named after jorden daniel, the named after jorden daniel, the nephew of tupelo bureau chief allie martin.

Jorden is a 16 year old cancer survivor and st jude patient.

He and his uncle raise money each year for st jude, and also run the half marathon.

This year's st jude race is going virtual, but team jorden is still raising money for the children's hospital.




