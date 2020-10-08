2020 Turkey Trot 5k
Race.
Event organizers say this year is a little different than pervious years.... the thanksgiving day race has been modified to accommodate covid-19 safety precautions.
In previous years, there was no limit to the amount of runners.
However this year, the race will be limited to 250 runners.
There is also a virtual option, which allows runners to complete the race wherever they would like.
Turkey trot program director, josh (pro-ka- pee) prokopy, says the organization has been working closely with the tippecanoe county health department.
"everyone signs a social contract when they register saying they're going to wear a mask, they're going to stay ya know..
Wear a mask, espect when they're running.
Stat 6 feet apart, ecpect when they're running and they won't come if they are sick and we'll do temperature checks and all that jazz."
He says the runners for the in-person race will be divided into five groups.
Each group will have a different start time.
