2020 Turkey Trot 5k

Event organizers say this year is a little different than pervious years.... the thanksgiving day race has been modified to accommodate covid-19 safety precautions.

In previous years, there was no limit to the amount of runners.

However this year, the race will be limited to 250 runners.

There is also a virtual option, which allows runners to complete the race wherever they would like.

Turkey trot program director, josh (pro-ka- pee) prokopy, says the organization has been working closely with the tippecanoe county health department.

"everyone signs a social contract when they register saying they're going to wear a mask, they're going to stay ya know..

Stat 6 feet apart, ecpect when they're running and they won't come if they are sick and we'll do temperature checks and all that jazz."

He says the runners for the in-person race will be divided into five groups.

Each group will have a different start time.

