Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Turkey Trot 5k

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
2020 Turkey Trot 5k
2020 Turkey Trot 5k

Race.

Event organizers say this year is a little different than pervious years.... the thanksgiving day race has been modified to accommodate covid-19 safety precautions.

In previous years, there was no limit to the amount of runners.

However this year, the race will be limited to 250 runners.

There is also a virtual option, which allows runners to complete the race wherever they would like.

Turkey trot program director, josh (pro-ka- pee) prokopy, says the organization has been working closely with the tippecanoe county health department.

"everyone signs a social contract when they register saying they're going to wear a mask, they're going to stay ya know..

Wear a mask, espect when they're running.

Stat 6 feet apart, ecpect when they're running and they won't come if they are sick and we'll do temperature checks and all that jazz."

He says the runners for the in-person race will be divided into five groups.

Each group will have a different start time.

If you would like to find out more information, head to our website, that is wlfi dot com.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The 30th Annual Turkey Trot! (at Camp Jordan) will add a Virtual experience for those who prefer it. [Video]

The 30th Annual Turkey Trot! (at Camp Jordan) will add a Virtual experience for those who prefer it.

The 30th Annual Turkey Trot! for the Kidney Foundation (at Camp Jordan) will add a Virtual experience for those who prefer it.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Virtual 5K Funds Meals for People Struggling with Homelessness [Video]

Virtual 5K Funds Meals for People Struggling with Homelessness

Virtual 5K Funds Meals for People Struggling with Homelessness

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:30Published