Waiting in line for Black Friday shopping

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Shoppers are gearing up for Black Friday.

One many has been waiting in line at Game Stop since Tuesday.

30s with plates cleared and leftovers all packed away... shoppers in rochester are already lining up for black friday deals.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is speaking to folks outside a local gamestop.

Anthony .

Consumer reports has these three tips to make sure you have a safe, and successful gift buying experience number one?

"*?

"* start early.

Just l toliet paper, some products are going to be in short supply this year.

Number two?

*- create a budget?

"*and stick to it it sounds easy, but with so many deals out there it's easy to get more items than you intended and overspend.

And number three?

"*?

"* use loyalt programs. some stores let you earn rewards on what you buy.

Live in rochester ?

"* anthony monzon ?

"* kimt news 3./// thanks, anthony.

Last year shoppers spent over 7?

"*point*5 billion dollars on in?

"*person sales during black friday alone.




