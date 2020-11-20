PM 'understands frustration' of those in Tier 3 restrictions

Boris Johnson has defended the Government’s latest tiered controls forEngland, saying they were essential to get coronavirus levels down.

The PrimeMinister acknowledged that many people felt “frustrated” – particularly ifthey were in an area with low infection rates.

“I know it is frustrating forpeople when they are in a high-tier area when there is very little incidencein their village or their area.

I totally understand why people feelfrustrated,” he said during a visit to a public health laboratory in Wiltshirein a pooled clip for broadcasters.