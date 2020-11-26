Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keeping Thanksgiving traditions alive amid pandemic

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Keeping Thanksgiving traditions alive amid pandemic
Keeping Thanksgiving traditions alive amid pandemic

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pandemic Pushes Bay Area Families Into New Thanksgiving Traditions [Video]

Pandemic Pushes Bay Area Families Into New Thanksgiving Traditions

With a historic pandemic dominating the year, Thanksgiving 2020 was always going to be the holiday where the realities of social distancing and safety collided with tradition. Andria Borba reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:44Published
Changes to National Dog Show on Thanksgiving amid pandemic [Video]

Changes to National Dog Show on Thanksgiving amid pandemic

Changes to National Dog Show on Thanksgiving amid pandemic

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:46Published
Many Making Adjustments To Thanksgiving Eve Traditions Amid Pandemic [Video]

Many Making Adjustments To Thanksgiving Eve Traditions Amid Pandemic

The pandemic is disrupting many holiday traditions, including the balloon inflation for the big parade. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on how people are kicking off a holiday season like no other.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published