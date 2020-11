Related videos from verified sources NHP and CHP make 608 traffic stops on Wednesday



On one of the busiest travel days of the year, hundreds of drivers were stopped by police on the I-15. Nevada Highway Patrol and California Highway Patrol made a total of 608 traffic stops on.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32 Published 12 hours ago Black Friday: have lockdowns and stretched finances dampened the urge to part with cash?



It's traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but with the closure of non-essential shops, consumer surveys suggest shoppers are much less likely to go bargain-hunting.View on.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:31 Published 18 hours ago Roads Look Less Busy As Officials Continue To Urge People To Stay Home For The Holidays



With health and government officials now asking people to stay at home to celebrate Thanksgiving, the roads look less congested on what’s supposed to be one of the busiest travel days of the year... Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:42 Published 2 days ago