LA County Issues New Safer-At-Home Order To Take Effect Monday

LA County Issues New Safer-At-Home Order To Take Effect Monday

The new order, which will take effect Monday through at least Dec.

20, advises residents to stay at home as much as possible.

Tom Wait reports.


L.A. County adopts new stay-at-home order amid COVID surge

The temporary stay-at-home order that takes effect Monday in Los Angeles County is not as restrictive...
El Paso Issues New Curfew As 'Perfect Storm' Approaches With Arrival Of Holidays

The new curfew for El Paso County, Texas went into effect just after midnight Wednesday and runs...
Stay-At-Home Advisory Goes Into Effect In Newark [Video]

Stay-At-Home Advisory Goes Into Effect In Newark

As new cases rise in New Jersey, a stay-at-home advisory is in effect Wednesday in Newark. The mayor is asking non-essential businesses and residents to obey new restrictions, but not everyone is..

New L.A. County ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions revealed amid COVID-19 surge [Video]

New L.A. County ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions revealed amid COVID-19 surge

With coronavirus cases and deaths surging at an alarming rate, Los Angeles County officials are revealing a new limited Safer at Home order

Here's A List Of Things You Still Can Do After the New California Curfew [Video]

Here's A List Of Things You Still Can Do After the New California Curfew

Starting Saturday, a limited “stay-at-home” order will go into effect requiring gatherings, movement and non-essential work to stop between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for 41 California..

