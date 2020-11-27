Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Despite COVID Concerns, Black Friday Shoppers Hit The Stores

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Despite COVID Concerns, Black Friday Shoppers Hit The Stores

Despite COVID Concerns, Black Friday Shoppers Hit The Stores

CBS4's Jessica Vallejo shares details on on how Black Friday 2020 was unlike one before.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Despite COVID Concerns, Black Friday Shoppers Were Out Early Friday Morning

It's a Black Friday like we've never seen before.
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNew Zealand Herald


Black Friday: Shoppers steer towards online deals as coronavirus pandemic rages

As the US registers record cases and hospitalizations, officials have urged people to start their...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


US shoppers enjoy empty stores on Black Friday

Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at New York City retailers on Black Friday as early...
SBS - Published Also reported by •CP24



Related videos from verified sources

COVID Didn't Keep Shoppers Away In South Jersey On Black Friday [Video]

COVID Didn't Keep Shoppers Away In South Jersey On Black Friday

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:02Published
The holiday shopping season officially kicked off [Video]

The holiday shopping season officially kicked off

Long-lines and crowded stores of Black Friday are a thing of the past.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:39Published
Bleak Friday: Businesses struggle, get creative this holiday shopping weekend [Video]

Bleak Friday: Businesses struggle, get creative this holiday shopping weekend

The National Retail Federation expects holiday shopping growth as high as 5.2% over 2019.

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:54Published