India records 41,322 new COVID-19 infections
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:46s - Published
India on November 28 recorded 41,322 new COVID-19 infections.
With this spike, India's total cases rose to 93,51,110.
With 485 new deaths, toll mounted to 1,36,200.
Currently, the number of total active cases are 4,54,940.
However, total discharged cases is at 87,59,969 with 41,452 new discharges in last 24 hours.
