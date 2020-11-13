Michele Barnier says Brexit talks are an ‘ongoing process’

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michele Barnier, has left Brexit talks which took place today with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Mr Barnier did not comment on how negotiations went. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has departed his hotel in London ahead of talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost.
EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier leaves today's trade deal talks with Lord Frost.
EU lead negotiator Michel Barnier urges patience as he and Lord Frost arrive for today's trade deal talks.
Our reporter Stef chatted to Lily about her new Netflix film Mank, and couldn't resist asking about Emily in Paris season 2 - they're ready, are you?
Police have fired tear gas at civil liberty protesters attending a demonstration in Paris.
The rally is against a new security law prohibiting images of police officers from being shared.
The bill had been popular with the public after recent terrorist attacks.
Protesters argue the new law will allow police brutality to go unpunished.
#Paris #France #Protest
Hundreds of people have gathered in central London to protest against the new coronavirus restrictions and the vaccines being developed across the globe.
Central London saw chaotic scenes as anti-lockdown protesters were met by alarge police presence. Several people were handcuffed by officers asdemonstrators weaved through the capital’s streets on Saturday afternoon.Protest is not a permitted exemption to the prohibition on gatherings undercurrent coronavirus regulations in England, and those who attend riskenforcement action by officers, the Metropolitan Police had warned ahead ofthe weekend.
