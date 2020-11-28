Global  
 

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Dead At 46

The founder of the wildly successful online shoe company Zappos has died.

He was just 46 years old.

According to Business Insider, Tony Hsieh died from injuries related to a house fire in Connecticut, where he was visiting.

According to Business Insider, Hsieh was described as a visionary by many, including Amazon, which bought Zappos in 2009.

Former business partner and Zappos executive Alfred Lin remembered Hsieh as a 'gentle soul.'

We'll remember Tony for that and the happiness he brought to so many people.

Alfred Lin Former Zappos executive


