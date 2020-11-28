Small Business Saturday In Sacramento

Local flower shop shares story of surviving the pandemic on Small Business Saturday"Very proud to have this shop, very proud every day," said Lori Williams, owner of Flowers by Renee at the corner of Alma School and Queen Creek roads in Chandler.
Shoppers Return To Arden Fair After Deadly ShootingArden Fair reopened and holiday shoppers were back to business as usual, not even a full day after a deadly mall shooting killed two people on Black Friday.
Small Business Saturday encourages customers to 'shop small''Small Business Saturday' is the day after 'Black Friday' that encourages customers to shop at small, locally-owned shops.