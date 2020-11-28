Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Small Business Saturday In Sacramento

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Small Business Saturday In Sacramento
It was a day all about small business owners.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Local flower shop shares story of surviving the pandemic on Small Business Saturday [Video]

Local flower shop shares story of surviving the pandemic on Small Business Saturday

"Very proud to have this shop, very proud every day," said Lori Williams, owner of Flowers by Renee at the corner of Alma School and Queen Creek roads in Chandler.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:22Published
Shoppers Return To Arden Fair After Deadly Shooting [Video]

Shoppers Return To Arden Fair After Deadly Shooting

Arden Fair reopened and holiday shoppers were back to business as usual, not even a full day after a deadly mall shooting killed two people on Black Friday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:13Published
Small Business Saturday encourages customers to 'shop small' [Video]

Small Business Saturday encourages customers to 'shop small'

'Small Business Saturday' is the day after 'Black Friday' that encourages customers to shop at small, locally-owned shops.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:35Published