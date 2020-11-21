PM Modi praises Brazil man 'Vishvanath' for promoting Geeta, Vedanta

While addressing the nation during 'Mann Ki Baat' on November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India's culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world.

Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life.

While some returned to their countries as cultural ambassadors of India." "I got to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, who is also known as 'Vishvanath'.

Jonas gives lessons on Vedanta and Geeta in Brazil.

He runs an organisation called 'Vishvavidya' which is located in hills of Petropolis about an hour's drive from Rio de Janeiro," PM Modi added.

"After completing mechanical engineering, Jonas worked for his stock market company.

Later, he was attracted towards Indian culture, especially towards Vedanta.

He studied Vedanta in India and spent four years at Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore.

I congratulate Jonas for his efforts," PM further stated.