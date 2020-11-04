Global  
 

'There is no medical negligence:' Maradona's doctor claims innocence over death of soccer star

'There is no medical negligence:' Maradona's doctor claims innocence over death of soccer star

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque says he will not be held responsible for the death of Diego Maradona after police seize documents from his house in Buenos Aires.


Diego Maradona's Doctor's House Raided, Investigated for Negligence in Death

 The death of soccer legend Diego Maradona has now triggered a criminal investigation, and his personal doctor appears to be in the crosshairs of the probe...
Diego Maradona undergoes brain surgery as fans gather outside Buenos Aires clinic [Video]

Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said.View on euronews

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona [Video]

Justice officials in Argentina are investigating the death of Diego Maradona including a search order for his doctor's office in Buenos Aires.

Messi pays Maradona tribute after scoring in Barcelona win

 Lionel Messi pays tribute to the late Argentina legend Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona's emphatic win over Osasuna.
Diego Maradona: Memorials held in football star's home town [Video]

Diego Maradona: Memorials held in football star's home town

Maradona’s precocious talent was spotted early and he made his professional debut at age fifteen for Buenos Aires club, Argentinos Juniors.

Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery [Video]

Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, is buried in Buenos Aires.

Diego Maradona's Doctor's House Raided, Investigated for Negligence in Death

The death of soccer legend Diego Maradona has now triggered a criminal investigation, and his...
Football: Investigators search doctor's office, probing Diego Maradona death

Football: Investigators search doctor's office, probing Diego Maradona death Argentine police searched the home and office of Diego Maradona's personal doctor on Sunday as part...
Diego Maradona death: Police in Argentina raid house and clinic of doctor as part of investigation over possible medical negligence

Police in Argentina have raided the home and private clinic of Leopoldo Luque, the doctor of...
Thousands of Argentina fans say emotional farewell to Diego Maradona [Video]

Thousands of fans paid their respects to football legend Diego Maradona as he was buried in a private ceremony in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Thursday (November 26).

Fans gather in their thousands in Buenos Aires to bid final farewell to Diego Maradona [Video]

Fans gathered in their thousands in Buenos Aires to bid a final farewell to Diego Maradona at his lying in state on November 26.

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player? [Video]

Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona’s death, an age-old debate of who was the game’s greatest player has been reignited. Thediscussion has been held many times before, and..

