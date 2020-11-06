Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China to build major dam on Brahmaputra | May impact India | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:12s - Published
China to build major dam on Brahmaputra | May impact India | Oneindia News

China to build major dam on Brahmaputra | May impact India | Oneindia News

China hopes to finally materialise its dream to build a major hydropower plant on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, where the river is known as the Yarlung Zangbo river.

There are fears that this could impact India and Bangladesh as these countries lie downstream of the river, however, China has downplayed such concerns.

#China #Brahmaputra #PowerProject


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

China to build major dam on Brahmaputra river: Will the move impact India - Read here

China is planning to build a major hydropower project in Tibet’s part of the Brahmaputra River
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

True Indology a/c suspended after spat with IPS officer D Roopa | Oneindia News [Video]

True Indology a/c suspended after spat with IPS officer D Roopa | Oneindia News

Twitter was abuzz Wednesday morning with users asking for the handle of True Indology to be restored after it was suspended following a spat with IPS officer D Roopa over the use of firecrackers on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:16Published
China used microwave weapons against India? Fact check | Oneindia News [Video]

China used microwave weapons against India? Fact check | Oneindia News

A Beijing-based professor has claimed that China used microwave weapons against Indian soldiers in recent clashes that apparently allowed the PLA to recapture to hill tops in India's Ladakh region...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published
Coronavirus: US records more than 1,20,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: US records more than 1,20,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has said that a person belonging to an upper caste can't be deprived of exercising their legal rights just because their opponent happens to be a member of the SC/ST community. Chief..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:26Published