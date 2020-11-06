China to build major dam on Brahmaputra | May impact India | Oneindia News

China hopes to finally materialise its dream to build a major hydropower plant on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, where the river is known as the Yarlung Zangbo river.

There are fears that this could impact India and Bangladesh as these countries lie downstream of the river, however, China has downplayed such concerns.

