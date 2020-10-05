Mark Drakeford: Pubs to stop selling alcohol in Wales

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across Wales will not be able to servealcohol and must close at 6pm in new restrictions which come into force from6pm on Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

Mr Drakeford tolda Welsh Government press conference that coronavirus was “accelerating acrossWales” and the gains achieved during the country’s 17-day firebreak lockdownwere being eroded.