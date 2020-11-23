Global  
 

Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations

Video Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate - Duration: 01:00s
Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations

Melania Trump unveils her final White House Christmas decorations and they're fine

Well, they're not blood red Christmas trees this year, folks.  It's the very last year of Melania...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •VOA News•USATODAY.com


Following controversial Christmas comments, Melania Trump unveils White House holiday decor

Following controversy over Melania Trump's remarks about Christmas decorating, the first lady is...
USATODAY.com - Published

White House Christmas tree arrives, continuing tradition amid Covid-19 and election disputes

First lady Melania Trump welcomed the 2020 White House Christmas tree Monday afternoon, continuing...
Upworthy - Published


Christmas is in full swing at the White House despite disparaging remarks from FLOTUS [Video]

The White House is decorated for Christmas. The reveal comes weeks after the first lady made disparaging comments about her holiday decorating duties.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Interna     Duration: 00:49
White House staff decorates for Christmas [Video]

Melania Trump tweeted photos of the decorations being put in the White House and how she appreciates the staff doing it.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:18
Fauci Says Christmas And New Years Will Have Restrictions [Video]

Fauci Says Christmas And New Years Will Have Restrictions

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:26