Melania Trump Unveils Final White House Christmas Decor Theme Before Husband Leaves Office
The first lady said the "America the Beautiful" theme pays tribute to "this land we are all proud to call home"
Here's White House video showcasing Melania Trump's Christmas decorations
Christmas is in full swing at the White House despite disparaging remarks from FLOTUSThe White House is decorated for Christmas. The reveal comes weeks after the first lady made disparaging comments about her holiday decorating duties.
White House staff decorates for ChristmasMelania Trump tweeted photos of the decorations being put in the White House and how she appreciates the staff doing it.