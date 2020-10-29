Improper disposal of single-use face masks

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

Disposable masks are not ending up in the garbage can instead they are ending up in parking lots of gutters.

Environment.

It's another problem caused by the pandemic.

"* we all have to wear masks o keep the virus from spreading even further.

But once you are done with them ?

"* you want to make sure and throw them away properly.

Many of the disposable paper masks actually contain plastic fibers and parts.

According to the world wildlife fund ?

"* it can easily take over 400 years for plastic to decompose.

I spoke with brian hanft ?

"* director of c?

"* g public health.

He says he prefers cloth masks because they can be cleaned handling masks if you are picking them up, you don't know who had that mask on.

There could be some concerns.

Generally the virus is pretty wimpy.

It's not going to live all that long outside of a host.

Hanft did want to emphasize ?

"* he wants folks to wear any kind of mask ?

"* whether disposable or cloth ?

*- in order to slow the spread of the virus.

A study in the environment, science and techology journal estimates across the world 129 billion face