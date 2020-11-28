Global  
 

Cause of death released for former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh

Former Zappos CEO and visionary Tony Hsieh died of complications from smoke inhalation, according to Connecticut’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.


