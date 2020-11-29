Global  
 

Does Kendall Hinton Have A Future As A Quarterback?

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 03:51s - Published
Broncos emergency Quarterback Kendall Hinton was our guest for A Few Extra Minutes.


Saints Blow Out Broncos 31-3 after Denver Refuses to Forfeit [Video]

Saints Blow Out Broncos 31-3 after Denver Refuses to Forfeit

The New Orleans Saints beat the Denver Broncos 31-3 with wide receiver Kendall Hinton starting at quarterback.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:54Published
Broncos entertained idea of starting quality control coach at quarterback—Peter Schrager [Video]

Broncos entertained idea of starting quality control coach at quarterback—Peter Schrager

Peter Schrager gives updates on the teams heavily impacted by COVID-19 this week on FOX NFL Kickoff. He says that despite the Baltimore Ravens having 20 players who have tested positive, their game..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:57Published