Does Kendall Hinton Have A Future As A Quarterback?

Broncos emergency Quarterback Kendall Hinton was our guest for A Few Extra Minutes.



Related videos from verified sources Saints Blow Out Broncos 31-3 after Denver Refuses to Forfeit



The New Orleans Saints beat the Denver Broncos 31-3 with wide receiver Kendall Hinton starting at quarterback. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:54 Published 23 hours ago Broncos entertained idea of starting quality control coach at quarterback—Peter Schrager



Peter Schrager gives updates on the teams heavily impacted by COVID-19 this week on FOX NFL Kickoff. He says that despite the Baltimore Ravens having 20 players who have tested positive, their game.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:57 Published 1 day ago