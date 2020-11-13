Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christmas Garden

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Christmas Garden

Christmas Garden

The garden has hung up close to 200,000 lights as well as some other smaller displays the whole family can enjoy.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shoppers descend on garden centre for Christmas non-essentials

Shoppers descend on garden centre for Christmas non-essentials While many smaller retailers remain closed one Garden Centre in our area had a good day with crowds...
Grimsby Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Cambridge News


White House Christmas decorations give nod to Covid first responders

First responders and frontline workers being challenged by the deadly coronavirus pandemic have been...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Brigg Garden Centre cancels its Santa's Grotto experience

Brigg Garden Centre cancels its Santa's Grotto experience Santa has decided to reduce the number of visits he makes to northern Lincolnshire ahead of Christmas
Grimsby Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Santa's grotto in Belfast hopeful to open for Christmas [Video]

Santa's grotto in Belfast hopeful to open for Christmas

Robin Mercer of Hillmount Garden Centre speaking about his hope that theirSanta's grotto will be able to open.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
A daughter fulfilled her father's dying wish and switched on a dazzling christmas light display - just 24 hours after he passed [Video]

A daughter fulfilled her father's dying wish and switched on a dazzling christmas light display - just 24 hours after he passed

The daughter of an OAP known as 'Mr Christmas' fulfilled her father's dying wish last night (Sat) and switched on his dazzling light display - just 24 hours after he passed away. Dave Edwards, 86,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published
Tis the season: Powell Garden's Festival of Lights opens Friday [Video]

Tis the season: Powell Garden's Festival of Lights opens Friday

Tis the season: Powell Garden's Festival of Lights opens Friday

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:39Published