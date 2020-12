Urmila Mantondkar joins Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray|Oneindia News

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday joined Shiv Sena in presence of party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha polls on Congress ticket from Mumbai North constituency.

She had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.Thackeray's wife Rashmi tied the saffron-coloured ‘Shiv-bandhan’ on her wrist at a brief function at Matoshree in Bandra.

Among those present included Thackeray's son and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar ,Rajya Sabha members Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi.

