Mom to be Anita Anita Hassanandani snapped with her hubby Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:10s - Published 3 weeks ago Mom to be Anita Anita Hassanandani snapped with her hubby Actress and Mom to be Anita Hassandani was snapped with her husband Rohit Reddy on Tuesday. #AnitaHassandanipregnancy #Naagin 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like