Mysterious Monolith appears in Romania, after appearance and disappearance in Utah|Oneindia News

Mysterious Monolith appears in Romania, after appearance and disappearance in Utah

: As the world is yet to solve the mystery of a shiny monolith in a desert in Utah, another one has appeared in Romania.

The one in Utah had disappeared days after without any clue on how it happened, further deepening the controversy.

The triangular metallic pillar was found a few metres away from an ancient landmark Petrodava Dacian Fortress in Romania, as per a report in the Daily Mail.

The 13-ft tall monolith faces Mount Ceahlau on one side, which is one of the seven natural wonders of Romania.

The ‘new’ monolith, however, is different from the one found in Utah desert.

The monolith found in Romania has a mirrored surface and appears to have been covered with graffiti.

