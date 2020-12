After helping Shakhtar Donetsk to a stunning Champions League win at Real Madrid in October, Brazilian 20-year-old Tete tells BBC Sport he is eyeing more of the..

Messi rested again for Barca game at Ferencvaros Lionel Messi rested for second UCL game in a row, but will not sit out any more games after that, says coach Ronald Koeman.

Premier League round-up: Arsenal win at Old Trafford as Liverpool stretch lead at the top Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League the weekend asLiverpool extend their lead at the top following Everton's loss to Newcastle.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, withBruno Fernandes’ brace added to by Marcus Rashford’s penalty and a late goalfrom substitute Daniel James.

Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani Cavani to be investigated by the FA over social media post

Players moving to the Premier League from overseas should get training to avoid cultural misunderstandings, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty An early Neymar penalty revives Paris St Germain's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain again dropped points when it was held by Bordeaux to 2-2 as winger Hatem Ben Arfa caused problems against..

PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel PSG coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side are facing one of the game's greatest challenges as they aim for a UCL win at Manchester United.

United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face ex-club PSG despite the furore over his social media post.