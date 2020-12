A Record Number Of Native Representatives Are Headed To Congress Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 04:41s - Published 2 weeks ago A Record Number Of Native Representatives Are Headed To Congress The 117th Congress will have a record six Indigenous members — three Democrat, and three Republican. 0

