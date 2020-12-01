Recycling Christmas Lights

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

Keeping them out of landfills

6:45 on facebook live./// if you are looking through your christmas lights and think you need some new ones this year ?

"* make sure to properly recycle your old lights!

That's not me advising you?

"*?

"*?

"*?

"* that come kimt news three's mary peters is at rpu to tell us how to recycle those used lights.

Mary?

George ?

"* yes, i am here at ru and the drop spot is right inside the door.

Communication s coordinator tony benson tells me it's important to keep old christmas lights out of landfills because of all the parts of a light strand.

When they recycle the christmas lights, they take them apart and distribute the pieces accordingly.

Rpu also wants you to remember energy efficiency when purchasing taking a look and finding old strands, old lights, that are not energy efficient.

What do we do?

We go to the store, we buy a new one.

So what we want to do is incentivise customers to buy the led bulbs, which are energy efficient, they last longer, they use a lot less electricity.

If you do buy the correct l?

"* e?

"*d li rpu will offer you a rebate on your bill.

Live in rochester, mary peters, rpu is accepting lights until january 29th.