Organizations discuss stigma around HIV on World AIDS Day

Organizations discuss stigma around HIV on World AIDS Day

Organizations discuss stigma around HIV on World AIDS Day

Experts say a barrier to widespread access to resources is the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS


Harry praises Diana’s support for HIV patients on World Aids Day

The Duke of Sussex has praised the efforts of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, to tackle the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Recommitting to the battle against HIV & AIDS on World AIDS Day 2020

In the U.S. alone, more than 1 million Americans are living with HIV. Alphonso David, the president...
CBS News - Published

World Aids Day: Living with HIV and facing stigma in Kenya

Doreen Moracha was born HIV positive is now an advocate raising awareness and fighting the stigma.
BBC News - Published


It's World AIDS Day, A Time To Remember Those Lost To HIV & AIDS [Video]

It's World AIDS Day, A Time To Remember Those Lost To HIV & AIDS

CBS4's Ted Scouten spoke with Marc Paige, who has been living with HIV for decades.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:50Published
World Aids Day Marked During COVID Pandemic [Video]

World Aids Day Marked During COVID Pandemic

Tuesday is World Aids Day, and for those with HIV, it’s like living in two parallel pandemics. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
World AIDS Day [Video]

World AIDS Day

December 1st is World AIDS Day. This year’s theme is global solidarity, and shared responsibility. To learn more, watch this video from Treepple Health News.

Credit: Treepple     Duration: 01:05Published