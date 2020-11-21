High School Boys Basketball: D’Iberville vs. Picayune

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 8 minutes ago

- high school basketball... - d'iberville head coach robin- sikes celebrating a birthday, - today... happy birthday - coach... warriors hosting - picayune.

- five point lead, early in the - second quarter... but - this thing would get out of - hand, in a hurry... as tae evan- hooks - up a side-winder three ball...- to make it 15-7, in favor of th- home team.- ensuing defensive possession...- - - jayvionne williams jumps the- passing lane... and the senior- captain - does the rest... coast-to-coast- on the lay-up... timeout maroon- tide.

- and picayune would get somethin- out of the deal...- working it around the - perimeter... and that's a nice- look- inside to troy carter, to stop- the bleeding.

- but only for a moment... huge - second quarter, for - d'iberville...- evans from the land of good and- plenty... three more of his 10- first half points... and then - two more here on the- fastbreak... warriors turning - defense into offense.

- this time, it's chandler- belford... okay then... recycle- his man, with that sick - behind-the-back crossover... an- one... free throw is good...- belford can't help but crack a- smile...- and the crowd absolutely loving- that sequence...- warriors up, 29-11.

- and they're just gonna keep - running it up... williams with- the - no-look pass to aviyon- abraham... gets it to go off- glass... he had - four points, in the first half.- again with the active hands on- defense... this time, abraham - just gonna take it himself... - two of his six first half - points... and - it's just one of those nights,- for the warriors.

- out in transition again...- dominic simpkins hits the - e-brake... and- buries the mid-range jumper.- d'iberville out-scores picayune- 23-4, in the second - quarter... and that's just too- much for the tide to- overcome... birthday win for- coach sikes...