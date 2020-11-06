Positive coronavirus case rates up at local clinics

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

The Director of MedPlus Clinics in Tupelo explained that the high number of coronavirus cases lately is showing how much people are wanting to get back to their lives.

Continue to climb at a group of urgent care clinics.

W-t-v-a's bronson woodruff visited medplus in tupelo and tells us all these new cases may not be so new.

here at tupelo's medplus in front of academy sports, people with symptoms can get tested for coronavirus, the flu, and strep throat at this drive- through testing site.

We got to talk with medplus's director earlier today who explained to us the rise in cases is showing how badly people want to get back to their lives.

Take pkg: "i'm a homebody, taking care of my grandson."

Bob whitehead got tested after coronavirus struck his family.

He said both his daughters have it, and now he and his grandson are getting tested to be safe.

"i have a disabled grandson who's vulnerable, and i'm over sixty-two, and i'm vulnerable, so we wanted to come get checked ourselves."

"for our clinic, i would say that we're probably nearly a hundred percent up since the thanksgiving holidays."

Medplus clinics director john logan said after thanksgiving, cases went from seven to ten percent positive coronavirus rates, to between twenty-five and thirty percent positive rates.

He said some of those numbers are artificial because people got tested more than once.

"they're wanting to come back, they're wanting to go to work, that kinda thing, and so some of the same people getting tested again, and those are reported to the state, so that is artificially rising some of the numbers."

He explained other factors including the availability of tests, and more people are getting tested.

"don't think it's quite as bad as we think it is".

Standup: during the lunch rush between noon and one, there were seven people in line.

After people get tested in this red tent, they go right over here and park in these parking spaces where they wait for their results.

"we have been covered up."

Niki wicker is one of the testers at medplus.

She said they've tested between ninety to a hundred fifty people most days.

They get test results back within thirty minutes.

She explained the high number of tests started before thanksgiving and are still at a high volume.

Anchor outro: you can call and make appointments, but workers will also serve walkins.

In tupelo, bronson woodruff, w-t-v-a nine news.

