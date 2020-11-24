CDC advisers recommend who receives first vaccines
A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday (December 1) voted 13-to-1 to recommend that healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities should be first in line to receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on Tuesday. The vote was to recommend vaccines for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents. The CDC believes they should receive a coronavirus vaccine first, says Business Insider. Vaccinating healthcare workers first would allow them to continue to respond to the pandemic. Those living in nursing homes and assisted living have experienced high rates of COVID-19.