CDC advisers recommend who receives first vaccines Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:31s - Published CDC advisers recommend who receives first vaccines A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday (December 1) voted 13-to-1 to recommend that healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities should be first in line to receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines when they become available. Bryan Wood reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency Healthcare Workers, Elderly May Get COVID-19 Vaccine First



The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on Tuesday. The vote was to recommend vaccines for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents. The CDC believes they should receive a coronavirus vaccine first, says Business Insider. Vaccinating healthcare workers first would allow them to continue to respond to the pandemic. Those living in nursing homes and assisted living have experienced high rates of COVID-19. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970 CBS Evening News, December 1, 2020 CDC advisers vote health workers and nursing homes should get COVID-19 vaccine first; Charity provides blankets to children who are struggling

CBS News 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources CDC committee prioritizes groups for vaccine distribution CDC advisers voted on which Americans should be prioritized to receive the first vaccines authorized...

CBS News - Published 8 hours ago



