Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff
Harris' pick is according to a source with knowledge of the decision.

Kamala Harris warns of ‘hunger crisis in America now’

 The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local): 1:55 p.m. The committee raising money for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will take..
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reportedly choosing Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff

 The Georgetown Law graduate who also served as chief of staff to President Clinton will join at least two other Black women who are set to hold senior roles in..
Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes [Video]

Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes

US President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Biden and Harris released a joint statement to send wishes on Nanak's 551st birth anniversary. The duo thanked Sikhs for opening Gurudwaras, serving meals to those in need amid pandemic. Earlier, Harris took to Twitter to wish 'Sikh friends' across the US and around the world on the occasion. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also issued a statement on Nanak's birth anniversary. Trudeau said Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary was an important day for Sikh Canadians. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world. Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. Nanak Jayanti is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reportedly choosing Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff

The Georgetown Law graduate who also served as chief of staff to President Clinton will join at least two other Black women who are set to hold senior roles in...
Kamala's Chief of Staff pick [Video]

Kamala's Chief of Staff pick

Kamala Harris has chosen Tina Flournoy as her Chief of Staff.

Georgia Runoff GOP Drama [Video]

Georgia Runoff GOP Drama

President Donald Trump is headed to Georgia to campaign in two key runoff Senate races, but some Republicans fear his voter fraud conspiracies and attacks on state officials may have backfired on the..

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team [Video]

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team

The president-elect and vice president-elect made the announcement on Sunday.

