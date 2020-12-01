Take the Red Kettle Challenge from U.S.Xpress benefiting the Salvation Army

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

All is amanda thompson is the chief ... people officer us express amanda ... more good tell me a little bit and i am familiar with what ... you folks do us express so much as moving the hotel ... unfamiliar with the company ... .

Bill is ... sure that we are transportation matters ... .

We are about 35 years ... we had about eight ... on the road and on about ... 1700 employees in our corporate office and were really falling in ... a tree digital transportation solutions provider ... us express is without a doubt a tremendous ... community citizen here ... in the scenic city area were certain.

Glad ... part of our children community.

You guys us express ... you all you ladies do a lot to help out the salvation army ... every year ... tell me how you're getting involved in this red culture ... this year, and we testing the years i've been a ... mason army for many years and t help ... , namely years and this year and ... we had a partner and we had.

Around the family will be helping partnered with mason army ... see and to help out about ... namely in the area with gift cards ... and other additional pain.

I'm sure you guys get held up by a lot of ... good ... charities all worthwhile ... .

Why do you think it is so important to help out the salvation ... we know that there is meaning they might need.

Actually, this ... year ... and ... our employee team members are excited to help out ... need to know what ... were your tree program ... and we are just starting to put together an ... end to her to get in the ... city get cards to help out family knee.

It is a good fit ... us express and ... the salvation army.

I think without ... doubt a lot of companies ... seemingly because of the pandemic release on the surface or scaling ... ... or scaling back ... their charity ... of ... you guys are going in the opposite direction.

You're actually increasing ... your involvement ... why ... why why are we had enjoyed participating in this year.

We did not see help ... all of the people on our team ... want to get back to the community and we had on me and i reported it to anything.

There is a demand for truckers out there.

I think he is meeting ... had delivered on the shelf and and and that is more ammunition for having to help get the ... aren't we 100% when you get ... to know how long you been in us express but i know you guys ... all with the salvation army for many ... years you know how you got started.

Initially ... and we we just had a look came in explaining with anyone and our employees and wait and it would help me anything life- threatening years ... ago salvation army.

Thanks very much.

I think ... it's really about two seconds left ... , but i know you have some company in your room.

There oc little doggie on the couch behind dreams?hoosier doggie.

It will probably ... only outside while he is certain he enjoyed the ... interview here and i have as well amanda thompson.

She ... people officer us express like very much ... .

I hope you and the entire ... ui the entire us express family have a very ... merry christmas and have to take a quick break.

We are going to be back with more