Boris Johnson hails UK's first clinically approved vaccine

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the “searchlights of science” had picked outthe “invisible enemy” as he welcomed the approval of a coronavirus vaccine.


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

PM warns against ‘over-optimism’ following vaccine approval [Video]

PM warns against ‘over-optimism’ following vaccine approval

Boris Johnson sets out the distribution plan for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved for use in the UK. The prime minister also warned the public against "over-optimism" and against falling "into the naive belief" that the struggle against the coronavirus is over. His comments come as England enters a regional tiered system of restrictions following a month-long national lockdown.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published
PMQs round-up as Boris Johnson faces questions on vaccine rollout [Video]

PMQs round-up as Boris Johnson faces questions on vaccine rollout

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons the progress on a vaccine is“very good news” but “it is not the end of our national struggle” againstCovid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:13Published
PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs [Video]

PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs

The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have welcomed the news that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Boris Johnson told the Commons that the protection of vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives" and get the economy moving.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published
Boris Johnson: Vaccine is good news but not the end of our national struggle [Video]

Boris Johnson: Vaccine is good news but not the end of our national struggle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons the progress on a vaccine is“very good news” but “it is not the end of our national struggle” againstCovid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

Boris Johnson says it's time to 'reclaim our lives' as Britain approves coronavirus vaccine

Britain is the first country in the world to approve the vaccine for use, with the government saying...
SBS - Published

Britain's Johnson Asks Lawmakers to Back a Tougher Lockdown

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asking lawmakers to support new, tiered restrictions to keep...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


British PM says 'escape route in sight' from pandemic

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on screen during a coronavirus news conference with...
WorldNews - Published


U.K. approves first Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

U.K. approves first Covid-19 vaccine

The U.K. has woken up to the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved, and will be rolled out as early as next week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Boris Johnson Proclaims He 'Loves Slough' In Heated Debate Over Tiers [Video]

Boris Johnson Proclaims He 'Loves Slough' In Heated Debate Over Tiers

Boris Johnson Proclaims He 'Loves Slough' In Heated Debate Over Tiers

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:10Published
'Wet pubs' to receive £1,000 of support amid coronavirus controls [Video]

'Wet pubs' to receive £1,000 of support amid coronavirus controls

Boris Johnson has announced to MPs that all “wet pubs” which do not serve foodwill receive £1,000 to “recognise how hard they have been hit” by Covidcontrols during what would typically be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published