Boris Johnson hails UK's first clinically approved vaccine

Boris Johnson sets out the distribution plan for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved for use in the UK. The prime minister also warned the public against "over-optimism" and against falling "into the naive belief" that the struggle against the coronavirus is over. His comments come as England enters a regional tiered system of restrictions following a month-long national lockdown.
The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have welcomed the news that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Boris Johnson told the Commons that the protection of vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives" and get the economy moving.