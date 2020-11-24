Boris Johnson hails UK's first clinically approved vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the “searchlights of science” had picked outthe “invisible enemy” as he welcomed the approval of a coronavirus vaccine.



Boris Johnson sets out the distribution plan for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved for use in the UK. The prime minister also warned the public against “over-optimism” and against falling “into the naive belief” that the struggle against the coronavirus is over. His comments come as England enters a regional tiered system of restrictions following a month-long national lockdown. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:20 Published on January 1, 1970 PMQs round-up as Boris Johnson faces questions on vaccine rollout



The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have welcomed the news that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Boris Johnson told the Commons that the protection of vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives" and get the economy moving. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 02:33 Published on January 1, 1970 Boris Johnson: Vaccine is good news but not the end of our national struggle



