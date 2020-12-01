Global  
 

Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor formerly known as Ellen Page, announced she is transgender in a social media post that's becoming a watershed moment for the community.


Emma Portner Supports Spouse Elliot Page After He Comes Out as Transgender

Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page came out as transgender on Tuesday (December 1) and now, Elliot‘s...
Elliot Page, Oscar Nominated Star Of ‘Juno,’ ‘Inception’ And More, Comes Out As Transgender

In a powerful social media post, Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, wrote "My joy is real,...
Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' role will not be changed: report

Elliot Page will continue to play his character on Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy” after coming...
Elliot Page Announced He Is Transgender [Video]

Elliot Page Announced He Is Transgender

“I feel lucky to be writing this,” the Oscar-nominated Juno star shared.

Elliot Page is staying on Umbrella Academy [Video]

Elliot Page is staying on Umbrella Academy

Elliot Page - who came out as trans earlier this week - will continue playing Vanya Hargreeves on 'The Umbrella Academy'.

Elliot Page receives celebrity support after transgender reveal [Video]

Elliot Page receives celebrity support after transgender reveal

Patricia Arquette, Miley Cyrus, and James Gunn are among the stars who have shared their support for actor Elliot Page after he came out as transgender.

