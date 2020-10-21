Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quitting Smoking Won't Just Save You Money On Ciggies--What About Life Insurance?

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Quitting Smoking Won't Just Save You Money On Ciggies--What About Life Insurance?

Quitting Smoking Won't Just Save You Money On Ciggies--What About Life Insurance?

It's very simple: if you smoke tobacco or cannabis, vape, or chew tobacco, you will pay more for life insurance.

The US Surgeon General says 16 million Americans have a smoking-related disease.

Smoking-attributable healthcare spending costs over $170 billion per year.

According to Business Insider, life insurance premiums are based on your health risk for insurance providers.

The effect of nicotine on health is well documented, so smokers are seen as a higher risk for life insurance companies.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LEGALLY DECLARED DEAD Movie - Anthony Chau-Sang Wong, Kar Yan Lam, Carlos Chan [Video]

LEGALLY DECLARED DEAD Movie - Anthony Chau-Sang Wong, Kar Yan Lam, Carlos Chan

LEGALLY DECLARED DEAD Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: The Road to Hell Is Paved with Good Intentions. Insurance agent Sean is called to visit Tak and Ling's home to follow up on a life insurance policy...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:20Published
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Life & Health Insurance, Paper & Forest Products [Video]

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Life & Health Insurance, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Tuesday, life & health insurance shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Principal Financial Group, off about 5.7% and..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Vanessa Guillen's death declared 'line of duty death' [Video]

Vanessa Guillen's death declared 'line of duty death'

The death of Vanessa Guillen has been declared a line of duty death. The army's designation means her family will receive compensation like life insurance and final pay.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published