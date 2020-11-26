Initial plans for vaccine distribution

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

Thoughts this holiday season.

Well like we said ?

"* a vaccine for covid?

"*19 could be arrivig by the middle of the month.

And health officials are planning who will get the shots first.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with the county's innoculation plan.

Nick?

George and katie ?

"* covid?

"* vaccinations could begin in less than two weeks?

"* if the pfizer vaccine gets emergency approval from the feds.

This afternoon, brian hanft ?

"* director of c?

"* g public healh laid out how the mass vaccination plan could work.

They're planning on rolling out vaccinations in three phases.

The first phase would involve health care workers, first responders, and long term care residents.

Phase two should begin in feburary and those doses will go to people with underlying health conditions.

The general population will get their chance when the third phase starts in april.

Those dates could be moved up, depending on how many doses they get and how fast they can give out the shots.

Hanft says cerro gordo county could be getting a very limited they're talking about, the 14th which is a monday, sometime early that week, we might start to receive some.

I really look for that to be in the... less than a hundred or a couple hundred doses.

Hanft also said most likely vaccine clinics would be a drive through set?

"*up.

Folks who are given the shot would have to wait 15 minutes for observation before being sent home.

Live in mason thanks nick.

The pfizer vaccine does require storage at low temperatures.

Cerro gordo county does not have a freezer ?

"* but they plan on using dry ice to store the