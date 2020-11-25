The US Reports Its Most Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

On Dec.

2, over 2,800 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in America.

That's the most the United States has ever reported in just one day.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, Dec.

2 also saw the highest single-day number of COVID-19 patients — 100,226.

With rising rates, some experts are predicting that daily death counts of 2,000 to 3,000 could become commonplace.

And may eventually approach 4,000.

By this time next week, we are going to be talking about 3,000 deaths a day -- that's 9/11 every single day, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at George Washington University, to CNN on Dec.

2, 2020