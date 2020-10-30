Four people die in Avonmouth explosion

There have been "multiple casualties" after a large explosion in a warehouse in Avonmouth, Avon Fire and Rescue Service have said. Emergency services were called to reports of the blast near Bristol and have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and South West Ambulance Service medics. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: Avon and Somerset Police A licensee of a pub in Taunton has beenissued with a £1,000 fine for failing to close at 10pm. Avon and SomersetPolice attended the Racehorse Inn in the East Reach area of the town at around10.50pm on Saturday night following a report it was breaching Covid-19regulations. The current local Covid-19 alert level is medium, which means therule of six applies indoors. They found at least 22 people inside when theyarrived with a member of staff serving a man drinks.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died aftera short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
The Department for Transport has unveiled a plan to minimise disruption between 23 and 27 December in order for people to travel safely at Christmas. Measures include lifting 778 miles of roadworks and altering rail upgrades to allow extra services. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "We do want people to know it will be busy and, please, plan your journey very carefully".