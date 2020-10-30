Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four people die in Avonmouth explosion

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Four people die in Avonmouth explosion

Four people die in Avonmouth explosion

Avon and Somerset Police hold a press conference at the site of an explosion at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre.

A major incident was declared in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, after reports of a "large explosion" at 11.22am on Thursday.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres confirmed that four people had died in the incident.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Avon and Somerset Police Avon and Somerset Police

Multiple casualties after large explosion in Avonmouth [Video]

Multiple casualties after large explosion in Avonmouth

There have been "multiple casualties" after a large explosion in a warehouse in Avonmouth, Avon Fire and Rescue Service have said. Emergency services were called to reports of the blast near Bristol and have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and South West Ambulance Service medics. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Taunton Pub fined after police disrupt lock-in [Video]

Taunton Pub fined after police disrupt lock-in

Credit: Avon and Somerset Police A licensee of a pub in Taunton has beenissued with a £1,000 fine for failing to close at 10pm. Avon and SomersetPolice attended the Racehorse Inn in the East Reach area of the town at around10.50pm on Saturday night following a report it was breaching Covid-19regulations. The current local Covid-19 alert level is medium, which means therule of six applies indoors. They found at least 22 people inside when theyarrived with a member of staff serving a man drinks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Avonmouth Avonmouth Human settlement in England

‘Multiple casualties’ after waste water works explosion [Video]

‘Multiple casualties’ after waste water works explosion

There have been “multiple casualties” after an explosion at a waste watertreatment works near Bristol. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they werecalled to reports of a “large explosion” on Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, at11.22am.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Avonmouth warehouse explosion: Emergency services at scene

 A witness reported hearing a "very loud explosion" at warehouse in an industrial area near Bristol.
BBC News

Wessex Water Company in England


Bristol Bristol City and county in England

Reggae singing Bristol bus driver a hit with passengers

 Roger Brady has been at the wheel for a decade but is now picking up the microphone.
BBC News
Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies [Video]

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies

Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died aftera short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in Facebook video

 President Trump posted a long Facebook video where he repeatedly denounced the November election as "rigged," even though Attorney General William Barr said the..
CBS News

Trump releases Facebook video full of false claims about election

 President Trump released a 46-minute long video address on Facebook rehashing his debunked claims about fraud in the election he lost to Joe Biden. CBS News..
CBS News
Grant Shapps outlines Christmas travel measures [Video]

Grant Shapps outlines Christmas travel measures

The Department for Transport has unveiled a plan to minimise disruption between 23 and 27 December in order for people to travel safely at Christmas. Measures include lifting 778 miles of roadworks and altering rail upgrades to allow extra services. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We do want people to know it will be busy and, please, plan your journey very carefully”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

U.K. doodling dad launches joke "Pet Portraits" business, raises thousands of dollars for charity

 When Phil Heckels drew a picture of Narla, the family dog, for his young son, it was so terrible, he decided to post it to Facebook and pretend he was launching..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Update on major incident in Avonmouth

Four people died during the explosion in Avonmouth earlier today (Thursday 3 December). --- Note to...
Avon and Somerset Constabulary - Published