Four people die in Avonmouth explosion

Avon and Somerset Police hold a press conference at the site of an explosion at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre.

A major incident was declared in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, after reports of a "large explosion" at 11.22am on Thursday.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres confirmed that four people had died in the incident.

Report by Jonesia.

