Chris Broussard: Westbrook's a much better win in trade than Wall, talks LeBron-AD duo | THE HERD

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest NBA reports including the Russell Westbrook & John Wall trade, the contract extensions the Los Angeles Lakers gave to both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Clippers' culture.

Broussard feels Westbrook is a much bigger win in the trade than Wall.

Additionally, he talks of the LeBron-AD duo & how they work so well together.