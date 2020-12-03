|
Former Presidents Agree To Broadcast Themselves Taking Vaccine
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton have agreed to get the COVID vaccine once it's approved, and to allow the experience to be broadcast to the public.
