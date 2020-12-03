Global  
 

Former Presidents Agree To Broadcast Themselves Taking Vaccine

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Former Presidents Agree To Broadcast Themselves Taking Vaccine

Former Presidents Agree To Broadcast Themselves Taking Vaccine

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton have agreed to get the COVID vaccine once it's approved, and to allow the experience to be broadcast to the public.


