One Vision fundraiser

Generosity despite the pandemic

"*6 the clear lake based one vision's mission is to connect people with purpose ?

"* through employment.

But the non?

"* profit's fundraising opportunities have been limited this year due to covid?

"*19.

Now the organizatin is making changes to its fundraisers.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is looking into how the annual festival of trees and the lights on 5?

"*k run and walk are being modified.

"* whether going for a run or walk ?

"* or bidding on a beautiful and decorative christmas tree?

"* there are a couple of ways you can help raise money for one vision this holiday season.

Now in its 25th year ?

"* the festival of trees will now be virtual.

Decorative trees are being put on display in the windows of local businesses.

The public can bid on the trees ?

"* along with wreaths and baskets online.

Today ?

"* the annual lights on 5?

"*k run and walk that goes in conjunction with the festival ?

"* kicks off ?

*- with the public being able to participate right from home.

Jennifer pinske with one vision says the organization needs an influx of money.

"we've been working non stop, needing to be there 24 hours a day for people.

It's important to lead quality of life and to be able to do the things the rest of us get to do, so it's very important for them, for the festival of trees run until sunday.

More details on both fundraisers?

"* including how to get registered for the 5?

"*k?

"* will be under this s at kimt dot com.

Live in mason city ?

"* alex jirgens?

In a typical year, onevision tries to raise 8 to 900 hundred thousand dollars for operating expenses.