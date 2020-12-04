SJSD students switch learning methods ahead of second semester

Friday, December 4th, families have to make that coin flip- virtual or in-person and for some, they're switching sides.

Joseph school district families to decide if they will switch their child's learning method... sending virtual academy kids back into class or bringing school into the home this spring semester.

Kq2's kilee thomas spoke to one family on why they're changing their minds this semester.

Kilee thomas reportingat the beginning of the school year- families in the sjsd had a choice learning system inside the classroom as covid cases soared.

Sot: christie jackson, sjsd parent- "that's a big decision to make when you're 15."

And they have to make that decision again.

Sot: jackson- "i think the reason he struggled with the decision to go virtual is there are a lot of things he loves about going to school that are hard to emulate in a virtual environment."

Christie jackson's son tyler was starting his freshman year of high school at central this fall-for tyler made.sot: jackson- "there wasn't even an option like he wanted to go to high school.

Totally get that."

But things changed.sot: jackson- "as the semester has gone on, covid has unfortunately caused things to have to shift a lot in our schools.

For my son, who needs things to be consistent, it sometimes isn't because of the world we're living in today."

So after a month of discussion- the jackson family let tyler pick what was best for him sot: jackson- "i was really proud of him for finally coming to the point where he was able to say, 'mom, you know what?

I think for me, i need to go virtual so i can figure out what i need to do and be the learner i need to be."

The jacksons aren't the only ones making the switch- but more families are choosing to go back to school sot: dr. van zyl, sjsd superintendent- "it's pretty close to a wash with just the information i've seen from the past couple of days.

There's about 60-70 more kids that are actually coming back face-to-face than virtual, but we've had transitions both ways."

"there's just so many unknowns and i think people would rather stay with what they know and so i think that's why quite a few are staying put in the virtual academy.

Every parent has to make the decision for what they think is right for their child."

Sot: jackson- "this really wasn't a decision i made as a teacher or an educator.

I made this decision as tyler's mom."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas, kq2 news the deadline for families to switch to either virtual academy or in-person learning is tomorrow- december 4th at 5