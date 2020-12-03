Gitanjali Rao, 15-year-old Lone Tree girl, named TIME’s first-ever Kid of the Year
The first-ever TIME Magazine Kid of the Year has been named, and she is a 15-year-old girl from Colorado.
Gitanjali Rao Is Time's First Ever Kid Of The YearThe magazine teamed up with Nickelodeon to honor a teenage scientist.
Time Magazine's first 'Kid of the Year'Time Magazine has revealed its first ever kid of the year. According to Time Magazine, Gitanjali Rao is a brilliant young scientist and inventor from Colorado.