TIME picks Indian American as first-ever Kid of the Year | Oneindia News

Time magazine has picked the first-ever kid of the year and it is a young scientist and innovator based in Colorado USA--Gitanjali Rao.

15-year-old Gitanjali is an Indian American young achiever who was selected from among 5000 nominees for Time's kid of the year.

Know ore about her in the video.

