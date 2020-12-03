Global  
 

Free COVID-19 Testing Begins In Butler County

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:21s
The Pennsylvania Department of Health will finally open its COVID-19 testing site in Butler County today.

KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the details.


