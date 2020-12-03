Free COVID-19 Testing Begins In Butler County
The Pennsylvania Department of Health will finally open its COVID-19 testing site in Butler County today.
KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the details.
East Bay Residents Line Up Early For Free COVID Testing at Alameda County FairgroundsKiet Do reports on East Bay frontline workers scrambling to get COVID tests in order to stay on the job (12-3-2020)
Butler Memorial And Clarion Hospitals Facing ICU Bed ShortageKDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals reaching ICU capacity due to the surge in coronavirus cases.
Free COVID-19 Testing Comes To CarrickKDKA's Amy Wadas reports from Carrick where a testing site has been set up today for coronavirus screenings.