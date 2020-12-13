Global  
 

3 new Covid-19 testing sites in Shasta County

Shasta County Public Health is offering free Covid-19 tests for those with or without symptoms.

there are now three new covid-19 testing sites in shasta county.

The tests are free through the state's traveling testing team ... and are available for those with or without symptoms. testing in redding is wednesday through friday at the shasta county health office on churn creek road.

In anderson you can test on saturdays at the county health office on east center street.

And testing is available in the city of shasta lake on sundays, at the health office on shasta dam boulevard.##




